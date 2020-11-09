EDMONTON -- Four Edmonton stores have reported new COVID-19 cases among staff members.

Sobeys Inc. confirmed two positive cases at two Safeway locations in Edmonton on Nov. 6.

The employee that worked at the Safeway at 11410 104 Ave. was last at the store was Nov. 3.

The employee at the store at 12950 137 Ave. was last at work on Nov. 1.

Loblaw Companies Limited confirmed two new cases on Nov. 8.

The Shoppers Drug Mart at 10405 Jasper Ave. employee who tested positive was last at work on Nov. 2.

The employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 11120 Ellerslie Road who tested positive was last at work on Nov. 3.

Alberta reported more than 1,600 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.