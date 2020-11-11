EDMONTON -- Two Safeway locations and an H&W Produce store in the Edmonton area have each reported a positive case of COVID-19.

The Safeway cases were confirmed on the Sobeys Corporate website on Nov. 10.

One employee tested positive at the Fort Saskatchewan Safeway, at 9450 86 Ave. The person was last at work on Nov. 3.

One employee case was also detected at the Safeway location at 10930 82 Ave. That employee was last at the store on Nov. 5.

The H&W Produce location at 12510 132 Ave. confirmed that a staff member tested positive on Nov. 5. Several other staff members are self-isolating while waiting for test results.

The store is temporarily reducing its hours.

Alberta reported 713 new infections on Nov. 10.