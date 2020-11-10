EDMONTON -- Five more employees at three separate Edmonton stores have tested positive for COVID-19.

Loblaw Companies Limited confirmed the new cases on its website on Nov. 10.

Two employees at a Shoppers Drug Mart in north Edmonton tested positive. Both of them were last at work at 9980 137 Ave. on Nov. 5.

Two employees at Chris’ No Frills, at 15411 97 St., tested positive. The first was last at work on Oct. 27 and the second was last at work on Nov. 7.

The Real Canadian Superstore at 12350 137 Ave. also confirmed an employee case on Nov. 10. That employee was last at work on Nov. 2.

Alberta reported 644 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths on Nov. 9. Hospitalizations reached a new high with 192 patients, including 39 in ICU.