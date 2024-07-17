New discovery on snake fossils research co-led by U of A paleontologist

A paleontologist from the University of Alberta is co-leading a team of researchers after a new species of fossilized snakes were found preserved in an abnormal way.

The discovery was made initially in 1985 after unearthing four well-preserved specimens of ancient rubber boas in Wyoming. The specimens were curled amongst each other in a burrow, offering a new perspective on our understanding of snake evolution.

Michael Caldwell, a U of A professor and co-lead on the research team, believes this information can shine a new light on the origins of pythons and boas and how snakes may have hibernated in groups as far back as 34 million years ago.

"This was such an unusual fossil find," stated Caldwell. "One, because the specimens were articulated and perfectly preserved. Two, because we had more than one individual – we had four of them in this particular case."

"This is a kind of behavior that we really never find in the fossil record."

Caldwell explained how present day garter snakes have hibernation habits during the winter months – they gather underground by the thousands to keep warm throughout the winter. The ancient rubber boas found in the fossils might exhibit the "first evidence" of another kind of snake with the same hibernation habits.

"The fun thing about this fossil story is that this is a boa, not a garter snake, getting together for some reason or another," said Caldwell. "Here we have a fossil example of social behavior in a 38-million-year-old snake."

According to Caldwell, the fossilization of the snakes is a rarity in itself due to the integrity of the fossils and how well-preserved they are. Caldwell said snake fossils are "disarticulated" and broken away from the rest of the specimen – finding fully-articulated snakes with the skulls and body intact is "incredibly unusual."

Caldwell's research team is made up of his former student in addition to collaborators from Australia and Brazil.