EDMONTON -- A new showroom at Edmonton’s IKEA store is celebrating Indigenous culture and heritage.

The room is designed for a modern Indigenous family and features personal items to educate others about the culture.

It was created by Lance Cardinal, who did a large-scale mural at the store.

Cardinal is a member of the Bigstone Cree Nation in northern Alberta.

“You’re seeing that there is culture, and you’re seeing things that are around the room about Indigenous ways, and seeing that we are very similar to a non-Indigenous family, and that you can say we’re very similar in a lot of ways, but the differences are beautiful,” said Cardinal.

“So I guess just that understanding of who we are is what it’s all about here.”

The showroom is the first of its kind in the country.