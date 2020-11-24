EDMONTON -- Drawings from two children in the Edmonton area have been picked to be in a book written by one of the most popular authors in the world.

Their artwork is featured in J.K. Rowling’s latest work, The Ickabog. One of the young artists says it’s a magical moment to be chosen to be in a novel by the woman who wrote the Harry Potter books.

“My friend group, we call each other the Harry Potter nerds,” says 11-year-old Bari Horn, who is from St. Albert. “I have the books, the movies, props and I have made things.”

Sarah Kaptchouang from Edmonton, also 11 years old, is also a huge fan of Rowling’s books.

“I was jumping all over the house and smiling and was really excited,” Says Kaptchouang. “I couldn’t wait to get the book signed by one of my favourite authors.”

Kaptchouang’s mother encouraged her daughter to submit an illustration after finding out about the contest from friends.

However, Flore Kenmegne thought the call she got to say Sarah’s drawing was going to published was a hoax. But after confirming the details, Kenmegne was as excited as her 11-year-old.

“We began to jump everywhere in the house it was just, ‘Wow, wow, wow!’”

Horn’s mother was also shocked to find out her daughter was among the 34 chosen to have their artwork in the book.

“You don’t really realize the number until you hear it because there were 42,000 entries between Canada and the United states,” says Dana Cote.

The Ickabog is a fairy tale set in a kingdom ruled by King Fred, who Kaptchouang used as her subject, although she put a creative twist on the drawing.

“Instead of drawing the king in his castle, I drew the king in a portrait with some tiny kids looking at him.”

Both girls say they can’t believe Rowling was looking at their pictures, and gave them both a signed copy of the book.

“I feel like a little part of her is with me, even though we’ve actually never met in person,” says Kaptchouang.

Scholastic, who spearheaded the contest, is donating $650 worth of children's books to a public library or school of the winners' choice as a prize.