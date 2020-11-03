EDMONTON -- The City of Camrose has approved a new mask bylaw to help protect the community from COVID-19.

Face coverings will be required in indoor spaces until at least Dec. 31, 2020.

Council approved the face covering bylaw. The bylaw is in effect until December 31, 2020. There is also a responsibility of all to maintain social distance, hand washing, and reducing large gatherings. All these measures work together to help protect everyone. — City of Camrose (@CityofCamrose) November 3, 2020

The city gathered comments through email and social media and said it received 308 in favour of a bylaw and 270 against before the meeting began.

In the capital region, Edmonton, St. Albert, Fort Saskatchewan, Sherwood Park, Leduc and Spruce Grove have face covering bylaws in effect.

As of Oct. 30, Camrose had 8 active COVID-19 cases.