New mask bylaw approved in Camrose
Published Tuesday, November 3, 2020 6:36AM MST
Camrose City Council approved its face mask bylaw on Nov. 2, 2020, requiring masks in all indoor public spaces until at least the end of the year.
EDMONTON -- The City of Camrose has approved a new mask bylaw to help protect the community from COVID-19.
Face coverings will be required in indoor spaces until at least Dec. 31, 2020.
The city gathered comments through email and social media and said it received 308 in favour of a bylaw and 270 against before the meeting began.
In the capital region, Edmonton, St. Albert, Fort Saskatchewan, Sherwood Park, Leduc and Spruce Grove have face covering bylaws in effect.
As of Oct. 30, Camrose had 8 active COVID-19 cases.