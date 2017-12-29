

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





The Alberta legislature grounds is hosting this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations; wrapping up Canada 150 heading into 2018.

Close to 10,000 people are expected downtown for the New Year’s celebrations Sunday night, despite the bitter cold.

“There’s indoor programming planned in the federal building there, as well we’ve relocated some of our roving entertainment into the pedway,” said City of Edmonton supervisor Tannia Franke. “The Alberta legislature has kindly left the pedway system open so people can enjoy and warm up down there.”

Due to construction on the new Valley Line LRT outside of Churchill Square, the fireworks festival will take place on the Legislature grounds.

In an attempt to attract more families to the event, the fireworks are scheduled to take place three hours earlier than usual. There are also free, family-friendly activities happening from 6 p.m. until the fireworks at 9 p.m.

The city’s plan is to have the fireworks return to Churchill Square in 2019, as for the time change, the city will re-evaluate it after this year’s festivities.

Strathcona County has also cancelled and rescheduled many of their outdoor activities due to the weather with the exception of wagon rides and fireworks, which will go forward as scheduled.

There are still a number of free indoor activities to participate in at the Strathcona County’s New Year’s Eve Festival, including:

Sherwood Park Arena and Sports Centre: Shinny hockey and public skating

Council Chambers at the Community Centre : Special Canada 150 performances by children’s entertainer Team T&J

Festival Place and the Strathcona County Community Centre: Superhero themed activities

With files from Tyson Fedor