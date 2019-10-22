A plan to close 66 Street at Yellowhead Trail to through traffic has changed, in favour of an overpass.

The City of Edmonton released a final concept plan Tuesday, after months of planning and public consultation.

"To get that overpass in is an incredible win," Ward 4 Coun. Aaron Paquette told CTV News Edmonton.

Paquette said he hears many complaints about the intersection, which sits just outside of his ward.

“The Yellowhead and 66 intersection is a source of a lot of frustration. But because it’s such an integral road, people take it anyway,” Paquette said.

“Now, they won’t have to worry about it because there will be a beautiful overpass that also has multi-use trails.”

The plan includes the creation of two new “collector roads,” to allow drivers to loop around to go westbound, similar to the interchange at Yellowhead and 97 Street.

The work would be done as part of the city’s long-term Yellowhead Trail Freeway Conversion Program.

Construction on the interchange is slated to start in 2024, and an exact cost of the project was not in the concept report.

The city is hosting public engagement sessions on the project on Wednesday and Saturday. For more information on that, click here.