Night market series debuts at Westmount Shopping Centre on Friday

A family-friendly night market is popping up at the Westmount Shopping Centre Friday evening.

Grand Markets Edmonton and The Crossroads Business Improvement Area have partnered to support businesses in the Westmount and Inglewood neighborhoods to bring vibrancy to the community.

The Spring Festival and Night Market is part of a Grand Night Market series and will be the first of eight scheduled night markets planned by the organizations after the vast success of last year's events – which saw more than 25,000 in attendance over the five events held.

This year's free-to-attend night market will feature more than 65 vendors and food trucks, live performances from Night Howl and The Give 'Em Hell Boys as well as plenty of activities for all ages including a family-friendly beverage area.

Kirsa Franke, founder of Grand Markets Edmonton, believes that the move to bring a market to an established business area will have benefits to the neighbourhood despite it looking "counterintuitive."

"We have seen great growth in stimulating success for all by bringing high traffic events to storefronts," Franke said in a release. "These markets are really seen as a collaborative initiative between our vendor collective and the business community we work with as well as contributing great vibrancy to the neighborhoods adjacent."

"We really love the community spirit that comes from these events."

The City of Edmonton will be offering a free ride along workshop in the area to teach new cyclists how to use the bike lanes network in the neighbourhood.

The first night market will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday with another seven night markets planned throughout the summer in other neighbourhoods. For more information regarding the event, visit their event page on Facebook.