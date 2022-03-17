No pattern to fatal police shootings, but more guns on Edmonton streets: police chief

The families of two people shot and killed by Edmonton police in February were recognized during a Thursday meeting as the city's police chief faced questions about why officers are shooting people.

On Feb. 23, several Edmonton Police Service officers fired their guns in central Edmonton, killing two people.

One of the men, 36, had a fake gun and was the suspect in a liquor store robbery, officials said. The other man, 59, was a resident who was not involved in the police chase.

"The commission recognizes that this is a difficult time for the families of the deceased," chair John McDougall said.

"I'd like to provide assurances to the public that the commission takes its oversight role in these matters seriously and we will closely review the reports both from ASIRT (Alberta Serious Incident Response Team) and the police service."

A third person was killed by police gunfire on Saturday, after EPS said a "confrontation occurred" during an arrest attempt in a southwest residential area.

Police also shot and killed a man in north central Edmonton on New Years Eve.

Three people were killed by EPS gunfire in 2021.

"There's nothing to suggest that there's a pattern here," EPS Chief Dale McFee said.

"Consistently across the country, there's an increase in the number of firearms on our streets right now. It's not fair to look at pattern unless there's two that are linked to each other. But it is always fair to review operational review of each incident, review training standards."

'WE'VE GOT A LOT MORE VIOLENCE'

Police commissioner Irfan Chaudhry asked officials to explain what options officers have for non-lethal force.

EPS Insp. Trevor Hermanutz explained that tasers and less-lethal launchers called ARWENS are other options, on top of communication tactics.

"The reasonable use of force depends on the what the officer is faced from the response or behaviour of the subject they're dealing with," Hermanutz said.

Several community members spoke about what they feel is a rise in crime in Edmonton in recent months.

"We've got a lot more violence. I've lived here for 28 years," said Eastwood resident and business owner Christy Morin.

Morin asked for more beat police in the 118 Avenue area after she said she was assaulted and also called police for reports of two people with guns at the Deep Freeze Festival in January.

"When we talk about guns, there's no question about it. We have families that are thinking that it's fireworks all the time and it's gunshots," Morin said.

EPS shot and killed six people from 2016 to 2020.

ASIRT was still investigating all three 2022 officer-involved shooting deaths Thursday.