No pattern to fatal police shootings, but more guns on Edmonton streets: police chief
The families of two people shot and killed by Edmonton police in February were recognized during a Thursday meeting as the city's police chief faced questions about why officers are shooting people.
On Feb. 23, several Edmonton Police Service officers fired their guns in central Edmonton, killing two people.
One of the men, 36, had a fake gun and was the suspect in a liquor store robbery, officials said. The other man, 59, was a resident who was not involved in the police chase.
"The commission recognizes that this is a difficult time for the families of the deceased," chair John McDougall said.
"I'd like to provide assurances to the public that the commission takes its oversight role in these matters seriously and we will closely review the reports both from ASIRT (Alberta Serious Incident Response Team) and the police service."
A third person was killed by police gunfire on Saturday, after EPS said a "confrontation occurred" during an arrest attempt in a southwest residential area.
Police also shot and killed a man in north central Edmonton on New Years Eve.
Three people were killed by EPS gunfire in 2021.
"There's nothing to suggest that there's a pattern here," EPS Chief Dale McFee said.
"Consistently across the country, there's an increase in the number of firearms on our streets right now. It's not fair to look at pattern unless there's two that are linked to each other. But it is always fair to review operational review of each incident, review training standards."
'WE'VE GOT A LOT MORE VIOLENCE'
Police commissioner Irfan Chaudhry asked officials to explain what options officers have for non-lethal force.
EPS Insp. Trevor Hermanutz explained that tasers and less-lethal launchers called ARWENS are other options, on top of communication tactics.
"The reasonable use of force depends on the what the officer is faced from the response or behaviour of the subject they're dealing with," Hermanutz said.
Several community members spoke about what they feel is a rise in crime in Edmonton in recent months.
"We've got a lot more violence. I've lived here for 28 years," said Eastwood resident and business owner Christy Morin.
Morin asked for more beat police in the 118 Avenue area after she said she was assaulted and also called police for reports of two people with guns at the Deep Freeze Festival in January.
"When we talk about guns, there's no question about it. We have families that are thinking that it's fireworks all the time and it's gunshots," Morin said.
EPS shot and killed six people from 2016 to 2020.
ASIRT was still investigating all three 2022 officer-involved shooting deaths Thursday.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The search for survivors in Mariupol theatre blown apart by airstrike
Rescuers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theatre blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in ferocious urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites.
What to know about Canada's travel rules as of April 1
Federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1. However, other travel rules, such as being fully vaccinated to board federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation, still apply.
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario, modelling suggests
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.
No severance for employees who missed email survey, former GoodLife instructors allege
Two weeks before 480 GoodLife Fitness employees across Canada were terminated by email, another email was sent around, informing a number of fitness instructors that they had 'voluntarily withdrawn employment' because they didn’t respond to a survey that carried a 10-day time limit.
Two Ontario students critically injured in deadly Texas crash 'making steady progress' in hospital: official
Officials at a New Mexico university say that two Ontario students who were critically injured in a fiery car crash in Texas that left nine others dead are now in stable condition and recovering in hospital.
NTSB: Child was driving truck that struck van killing 9
A 13 year old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people, National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said Thursday.
Report urges more re-investigations into deaths of Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont.
The chair of Thunder Bay's police board has apologized to families following the completion of a report that re-examined the deaths of multiple Indigenous people and recommended investigations into more than a dozen other cases.
Schwarzenegger tells Russian people their leaders are lying to them
Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger told the Russian people that they are being fed misinformation about their country's assault on Ukraine and appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the attack.
Ukrainians fleeing to Canada temporarily can stay for three years
Ukrainians looking to come to Canada temporarily to escape the Russian attacks will be able to stay for three years, the government has announced. Through the 'Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel' program opening on Thursday, those who come will be able to stay longer than the previously announced two years.
Calgary
-
'It's go time': Banff businesses ready to welcome travellers after COVID-19 testing changes
Those working in Banff’s hospitality and tourism sector are applauding the federal government’s decision to lift pre-entry COVID-19 testing requirements for fully-vaccinated travellers entering Canada on April 1.
-
'The most excitement in years': Calgary bars gear up for restriction-free St. Patrick’s Day
Thursday marks the first time in three years that Calgary bars and restaurants are able host St. Patrick's Day festivities without any public health restrictions.
-
Passport problems: renewal and registration delays frustrating Canadians
A rise in demand for passport services is leading to a backlog nationwide and a headache for many international travellers.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sees more potholes after heavy snowfall, fluctuating temperatures
The spring melt is underway in Saskatoon and the city says crews are dealing with messy conditions on city streets.
-
Crown applies to reopen case in Saskatoon murder trial, armed with new evidence
A new piece of evidence in a Saskatoon murder trial is causing the Crown to reopen its case.
-
The search for survivors in Mariupol theatre blown apart by airstrike
Rescuers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theatre blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in ferocious urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites.
Regina
-
28 COVID-19 related deaths, 832 lab cases reported March 6-12
Twenty-eight COVID-19 related deaths and 832 new laboratory confirmed cases were announced by the province in its update for the week of March 6-12.
-
'Fans have waited a long time': Countdown to 2022 Grey Cup Festival underway
The countdown to Grey Cup week in Regina is officially on after CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie joined MLA and former Saskatchewan Roughriders great Gene Makowsky and Mayor Sandra Masters at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday to announce upcoming events.
-
SGI rebate cheques causing more criticism
As gas prices continue to soar in Saskatchewan, residents are having a harder time making ends meet. A $100 rebate by Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) was recently announced to give some relief, but more can be done according to the Saskatchewan NDP.
Atlantic
-
Man barricaded in Saint John apartment, police ask residents to avoid the area
Saint John Police are asking people on Britain Street between Carmarthen Street and Wentworth Street to shelter in place.
-
Group of doctors at Halifax children's hospital strongly recommends masking in schools to continue
As Nova Scotia prepares to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week, a group of doctors at a children's hospital in Halifax is strongly recommending students continue to wear masks in schools until the middle of April.
-
N.B. RCMP search for suspects after over 1,800 litres of fuel stolen from private property
RCMP in New Brunswick are seeking information from the public in relation to the theft of a large quantity of fuel in New Denmark, N.B.
Toronto
-
Massive Russian plane stuck at Toronto Pearson after being grounded indefinitely
A large Russian plane has been grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport and has been prohibited from leaving indefinitely.
-
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario, modelling suggests
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.
-
Two Ontario students critically injured in deadly Texas crash 'making steady progress' in hospital: official
Officials at a New Mexico university say that two Ontario students who were critically injured in a fiery car crash in Texas that left nine others dead are now in stable condition and recovering in hospital.
Montreal
-
WHO pauses approval of Quebec's Medicago COVID-19 vaccine due to tobacco industry ties
A World Health Organization official said a COVID-19 vaccine developed by a Quebec pharmaceutical firm will 'very likely' not be approved for emergency use due to the company's links to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
-
Case of ex-space agency engineer facing breach of trust charge put off until April
A former Canadian Space Agency engineer's breach of trust case was put off until mid-April during a brief hearing today at a courthouse south of Montreal.
-
Habs GM meets the media to discuss trades, Price, Weber
Five days before the trade deadline, and hours after trading a key piece of the team's defensive core, Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes met the media to talk upcoming trades, as well as Carey Price and Shea Weber.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police issue tickets to St. Patrick’s Day revellers
Thousands of people packed bars, restaurants and house parties to enjoy the first St. Patrick's Day without COVID-19 restrictions in three years.
-
'The time has finally come': Feds axing pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travellers
Declaring Canada in a 'transition phase' in the COVID-19 pandemic, federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1.
-
Thousands caught by Ottawa’s photo radar cameras not ticketed
Mayor Jim Watson is calling on the Ontario government to extend the processing limitation period for mailing out tickets to motorists nabbed by the cameras to between 45 and 60 days.
Kitchener
-
Police close streets as St. Patrick's Day crowd in Waterloo grows
After two years of subdued celebrations, students are partying along Marshall Street as Ezra Avenue is heavily fenced off. Around 1 p.m., Marshall Street was also closed at Regina Street as the crowd continued to swell.
-
Teen girl dies in Waterloo stabbing; 18-year-old charged with first-degree murder
Police say the victim of a reported stabbing in Waterloo on Thursday morning has died of her injuries.
-
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario, modelling suggests
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario releases critical minerals strategy; looks to position itself as global leader
All eyes in Ontario's mining world were on a mine north of Thunder Bay on Thursday afternoon as Premier Doug Ford released the province's first-ever 'Critical Minerals Strategy.'
-
Do Ontario drivers still need to renew their licence plates?
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
-
Greater Sudbury Utilities warns of new phone fraud active in the area
Greater Sudbury Utilities has received reports of a new fraud scheme in the area.
Winnipeg
-
Premier Stefanson says comment about son's hockey game was 'misplaced'
Manitoba's premier said her comment about her son's hockey game directly after she was asked about a woman's death was "misplaced."
-
Indigenous mother proposes class-action lawsuit on birth alerts in Manitoba
A woman whose newborn was removed by police and social workers in a video broadcast live on social media has proposed a class-action lawsuit against the Manitoba government.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba Thursday
Manitoba is reporting two new deaths related COVID-19 on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s hard-hit tourism sector applauds relaxed travel testing requirements
B.C.'s once-thriving tourism sector is anxiously awaiting the pending removal of Canada's pre-entry COVID-19 testing requirements.
-
B.C. child porn convict argues at sentencing that mandatory minimum is unconstitutional
A B.C. man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for using hidden cameras to record his roommate's teenage daughter in the washroom, despite successfully arguing during his sentencing that the one-year mandatory minimum for the offence violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
-
RCMP investigating homicide in Lillooet, B.C.
Major crime detectives are investigating a homicide that took place in Lillooet, B.C., earlier this week.
Vancouver Island
-
Fire at Nanaimo rec centre under investigation
No injuries were reported after a fire broke out Thursday at a recreation centre in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Comox Valley woman raising money for friend stuck in war-torn Ukraine
As Canadians search for ways to provide assistance to those trying to survive in war-torn Ukraine, a Comox Valley woman is helping a family that she has a connection with.
-
4 arrested, vehicles seized in Victoria drug investigation
Four people have been arrested in Victoria following a month-long joint drug investigation by Victoria police and the West Shore RCMP.