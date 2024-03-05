No reported measles cases in Alberta; expert calls for vaccinations to prevent spread

Alberta hasn't had a measles case since November, but a medical expert says vaccination rates need to increase to prevent spread and protect children.

With cases rising globally, Canada currently has 17 cases across four provinces: Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

"I think measles is not going to respect borders. That's very clear," Canadian Medical Association president Kathleen Ross told CTV News Edmonton on Zoom.

"It's the most highly transmissible virus that we've seen in Canada for a very long time. This is a concern for all of us because with declining vaccination rates, we are less protected. For viruses like measles, we know we need a population vaccination rate in the neighbourhood of 95 per cent and we're definitely below that in Canada."

According to Alberta Health, 82 per cent of young Albertans had their first dose by the age of two.

Children under the age of six without two doses of the vaccine are most at risk.

"Measles can have very serious effects for children that become infected," Office of the Minister of Health press secretary Andrea Smith wrote in a statement. "Alberta's government encourages all parents to confirm if their child has been immunized and to speak with their primary care provider if they have any questions or concerns about immunizations."

The vaccine Alberta uses also includes protection against rubella, mumps and varicella diseases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in five people who contract measles in the United States will be hospitalized.

"More concerning to me is the roughly one-in-1,000 rate of brain inflammation called encephalitis, and that carries with it a risk of seizures, of hearing loss and of long-term intellectual visibility," Ross said.

Common symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and a rash.

"This highly transmissible virus hangs in the air. It's on handles, on fomites, on doors. Direct contact isn't necessary to get measles," Ross said.

"Getting vaccinated … helps to protect children in your community, pregnant women, and other vulnerable populations."

Alberta Health Services has created a catch-up program to grow childhood vaccination rates.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson