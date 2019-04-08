Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
No serious injuries reported after overnight fire
Fire broke out in the basement of this house on Sunday night.
CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, April 8, 2019 7:32AM MDT
An investigation is underway after a house fire on Sunday night.
Firefighters were called to a house on 95 Street and 122 Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after fire broke out in the basement.
A man inside the home evacuated, and was assessed on site.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.