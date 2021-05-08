EDMONTON -- The wildfire near Tomahawk continues to burn as firefighters step closer to getting it under control.

In an update on Twitter, Parkland County officials said the wildfire remains at 2,220 hectares in size but has not grown overnight.

“The fire is not yet being held, but with the help of some much-needed overnight precipitation, fire crews continue to contain this wildfire,” officials said. “There was no significant growth overnight.”

“(The fire) is not moving at this time.”

On Saturday, Parkland County lifted the evacuation orders for residents just after 11 a.m.

“Imminent danger from the wildfire to life and property… has diminished at this time,” county officials said.

Residents between Highway 22 and Range Road 63 and between Township Road 510 and 524 are able to return home.

As of Friday evening, the firefighters were able to maintain a 31.2 kilometre long perimeter around the fire as it continued to burn.

WILDFIRE UPDATE (May 7 @ 8:45pm):

Over 60 firefighters have been fighting the fire with crews from Parkland County, Stony Plain, Brazeau County, Yellowhead County, High Level, Clearwater County, Alberta Wildfire, and private contractors.

County officials told residents that while the evacuation order has been lifted now, should conditions change another could be re-issued.

The evacuation orders and Alberta Emergency Alert continue to remain active.

Residents returning home were asked to remain cautious as fire crews continue to work in the area.

While evacuees can begin to make their way home, a state of local emergency remains in effect and the area is still the scene of an active and large wildfire, county officials say.