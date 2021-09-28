Northern Alta. man, shot by police, facing attempted murder charge

EDMONTON -

Mounties have charged a northern Alberta man with attempted murder in relation to an August shooting.

Riley Logan, 28, of Calling Lake, is in custody and due to appear in Athabasca provincial court on Oct. 5.

Logan was arrested Aug. 26 after a confrontation with RCMP, during which he was shot.

RCMP believe Logan shot a female of unknown age that day.

Police contained an area around a home where Logan was for several hours. Eventually, he came out and a confrontation occurred, RCMP said. Two Mounties fired their weapons; Logan sustained life-threatening injuries.

The events are the subject of a review by the province’s police watchdog, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

Logan also faces one count each of pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm, and uttering threats.

No other details are known about the victim.