RCMP are asking for information from the public about a jewelry store robbery in Sherwood Park over a month and a half after it happened.

About $500,000 in gold and gems was stolen from Gem Gallerie jewelry store in Sherwood Park sometime between the evening of May 20 and the morning of May 21.

Many of the stolen pieces were on consignment, some of which were one of a kind and irreplaceable.

“The vault was breached,” explained owner Jacqueline St-Amand. “That’s why we’re looking at the volume of losses we’re looking at.”

The store has security features and surveillance cameras, but the thieves seemingly made a clean getaway.

“Ocean’s Eleven comes to mind, but we’ll leave it at that,” she said.

Police have ruled out the possibility of an inside job. They do believe the robbery was planned in advance and not a crime of opportunity.

CTV News Edmonton asked Strathcona RCMP why they didn’t release information about this crime sooner.

“Coming up with lists, coming up with what inventory was taken, combing through surveillance video and whatnot, we’re just ready at this point, to provide the information to the public to help seek some guidance,” said Const. Chantelle Kelly.

Anyone with information about the robbery or persons who had jewelry on consignment at Gem Gallerie is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s David Ewasuk