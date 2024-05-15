Officials to provide updates on Alberta wildfires on Wednesday after Fort McMurray evacuation

Several news conferences will be held Wednesday morning to update the public on the wildfire situation in Alberta, specifically near Fort McMurray where four neighbourhoods have been evacuated.

Premier Danielle Smith will be among the speakers at a provincial update at 10:30 a.m. MT.

At 11:30 a.m MT, the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo will provide its own update.

CTV News Edmonton will carry both updates live online.

The MWF-017 wildfire near Fort McMurray is now 5.5 kilometres from the city's landfill, two kilometres closer than it was on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is 4.5 kilometres from the Highway 63 and Highway 881 intersection and is about 21,000 hectares in size according to the latest information.

Officials expect fire behaviour to be subdued in the morning, but sunny conditions in the afternoon could fan the flames.

Evacuee information

A reception centre has been set up at the Clareview Recreation Centre in Edmonton.

Anyone living in the evacuated neighbourhoods can go to the centre for food and lodging.

Evacuation centres are also open in Cold Lake and Lac La Biche.

Officials are asking evacuees to stay at the evacuation centre they are already at and not to attempt to transfer to a different reception centre.

Residents who did not register at an evacuation centre or who chose to leave without an evacuation order will not be reimbursed for expenses, officials say.

Anyone who was not able to bring their animals when they left is asked to submit a request online.

All Fort McMurray public and Catholic schools are closed for the remainder of the week.