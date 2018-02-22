Occupational Health and Safety confirmed a male worker has died, after he was found unconscious on the Walterdale Bridge construction site Tuesday.

An Alberta Labour spokesperson said the worker, a male believed to be in his 60s, was found unconscious after coming into contact with a vehicle or equipment at about noon Tuesday.

The spokesperson said the nature of the incident, such as how he came in contact with the vehicle was not clear.

Officials said the worker had since died.

OHS investigators have been on the work site on February 20 and 21, and are still investigating. A stop work order has been put in place.