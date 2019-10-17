

CTV News Edmonton





EDMONTON - Oilers General Manager Ken Holland made some unexpected signings on Thursday. It was all part of the 2019 Edmonton Oilers Wish Day.

Six children who are fighting chronic and life-threatening illnesses were welcomed into Rogers Place and signed on as an Oiler for the day.

One of those signings, 15-year-old Owen McGonagal, travelled with his family from London, Ontario.

McGonagal was born in Edmonton, and lives with a form of muscular dystrophy.

He's been cheering for the Oilers since their cup run in 2006.

He spent his day as an Oiler as the team’s general manager.