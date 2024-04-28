Oilers add depth with recall of Jack Campbell, Philip Broberg from AHL

The Edmonton Oilers are adding depth for the playoffs by recalling goaltender Jack Campbell and defenceman Philip Broberg from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.

Campbell and Broberg join the Oilers amid their first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings after Bakersfield lost 3-1 to the Ontario Reign, L.A.'s affiliate, and were eliminated from the AHL playoffs on Saturday.

The Oilers lead the Kings 2-1 heading into Game 4 of the best-of-seven series Sunday.

Campbell, who has a US$5-million salary through 2026-27, was placed on waivers by the Oilers on Nov. 7 after he struggled to a 1-4-0 record with a 4.50 goals-against average and .873 save percentage in five appearances to start the season.

After his demotion to Bakersfield, the 31-year-old netminder posted a .918 save percentage in 33 regular-season games.

Broberg, 22, had two assists in 12 NHL games and five goals and 33 assists in 49 AHL games with splitting time between Edmonton and Bakersfield this season. He played in nine playoff games for the Oilers a year ago.

