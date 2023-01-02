Oilers aim to break home losing streak in game against the Kraken

The Edmonton Oilers are looking to end their four-game home slide with a win against the Seattle Kraken.

Edmonton has a 20-16-2 record overall and a 5-4-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Oilers have a 19-5-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

Seattle has gone 18-12-4 overall with a 7-4-2 record against the Pacific Division. The Kraken have a 5-6-3 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Oilers won 7-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has scored 21 goals with 36 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Beniers has scored 11 goals with 14 assists for the Kraken. Daniel Sprong has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Kraken: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Evander Kane: out (wrist), Warren Foegele: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Philip Broberg: out (ankle).

Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.