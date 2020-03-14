EDMONTON -- The Oilers Entertainment Group has announced a financial payment bridge to help part-time employees impacted by the decision to pause the NHL season due to COVID-19.

The lack of games is impacting 1,650 part-time staffers at Rogers Place. The move by OEG will allow those employees to bridge the gap between their employment insurance benefits, and their average earnings for regular season games.

The NHL made the decision earlier this week to pause the season, after the NBA paused its season when a player tested positive.

It’s not known when the season will resume.

OEG said it will also continue its existing program that sees excess food and beverages from Rogers Place that is perishable donated to the Edmonton Food Bank.

On Saturday, CTV News Calgary learned that hourly and even employees who work for the Calgary Flames will not be paid while the NHL season is paused.