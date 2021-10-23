Oilers beat Vegas 5-3, extend season-opening win streak to 5

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) compete for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner is at left (AP Photo/Steve Marcus). Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) compete for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner is at left (AP Photo/Steve Marcus).

Edmonton Top Stories