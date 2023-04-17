Oilers coach 'happy' Draisaitl healthy for playoffs after injury last postseason

The Edmonton Oilers' head coach is happy to have not one but two healthy superstars going into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Forward Leon Draisaitl sustained a high ankle sprain against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 last spring and played with the injury for the rest of the playoffs.

The German star still managed to get seven goals and 25 assists during the postseason.

"It was a testament to his pain threshold, for sure," head coach Jay Woodcroft told reporters on Monday. "What he put his body through to get ready for every game was outstanding but that was last year. We're here getting ready to take on a really good team in the LA Kings and we're happy that he's at 100 per cent."

Draisaitl hopes he doesn't have to do that again this postseason.

"It helped me grow as a person, as a player," he said. "You learn from those things and you try and take something positive out of it, as hard as it is in the moment."

"This is the best time of the year, everyone’s excited. It seems like the whole city is looking forward to it."



Leon Draisaitl on opening the playoffs tonight at @RogersPlace vs. Los Angeles.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/IIlvaxoGCb — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 17, 2023

Draisaitl says the longer playoffs run, which ended against the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Finals, will help the Oilers this spring.

"I think we're a little more relaxed maybe than last season which I think will help us," Draisaitl said.

"We're all excited for tonight and it should be a good series."

The Oilers host Game 1 against the Kings Monday night at 8 p.m.