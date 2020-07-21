EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl is one of the three finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy given to the NHL player most valuable to his team.

Joining Draisaitl as the best players in the 2019-20 season are Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon and New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin.

Draisaitl, this year's Art Ross Trophy winner, scored 43 points and registered 67 assists for a total of 110 points and led the Oilers to a second place finish in the Pacific Division.

Panarin had 95 points (32 goals, 63 assists) and MacKinnon tallied 93 points (35 goals, 58 assists).

MacKinnon and his Avalanche also finished second in the Central Division, while Panarin's Rangers were second-to-last in the Metropolitan Division.

The winner will be announced during the Conference Finals slated to take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Draisaitl would be the first German-born player to win the Hart Trophy.

The trio is also nominated for the Ted Lindsay Award given to the league's most outstanding player as voted by the NHL Players' Association.