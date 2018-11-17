

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Oilers and Flames fans can now showcase their pride with specialty licence plates designed after each NHL team.

Albertans may order the plates through registry agents starting Nov. 19 for a one-time cost of $75, excluding the registry agent charge.

From each sale, $55 will go to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation or the Calgary Flames Foundation, depending on the plate purchased.

The remaining $20 will go to the provincial government to cover the price of making and shipping the plates.

“Albertans are passionate about hockey. We’re pleased to give them a way to not only express their loyalty to their favourite NHL team on their vehicles, but also give back to their communities,” Service Minister Brian Malkinson said in a statement Saturday.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the battle of Alberta extend to licence plates on our highways and roads.”

The dollars received by the EOCF will support health and wellness, education and minor hockey programming.

Natalie Minckler, EOCF executive director, said the proceeds will help the EOCF “pursue its goal of helping build strong, vibrant and safe communities.”

Plates will be mailed to Albertans following an order placement. If the plate is registered to a vehicle after receiving it, standard fees will apply.

The new hockey designs are an expansion of the existing specialty plate program, which features a plate honouring members of the Canadian Armed Forces.