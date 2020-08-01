Advertisement
Oilers lose to Blackhawks as NHL returns to the ice in Edmonton
Edmonton Oilers' James Neal (18) and Leon Draisaitl (29) battle in front with Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Murphy (5) as the puck goes in past goalie Corey Crawford (50) during third period NHL playoff action in Edmonton, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
EDMONTON -- Rookie winger Dominik Kubalik scored two goals and added three assists, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a 6-4 win over the host Edmonton Oilers in the opener of their best-of-five qualifying round series.
Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews chipped in two goals and one assist.
Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists for Edmonton.
It was a continuation of the torrid scoring pace set by Kubalik, a 24-year-old Czech forward and a Calder Trophy finalist. He racked up 30 goals and 16 assists before regular-season play was halted in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.