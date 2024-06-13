Oilers-Panthers Game 3: Florida scores 3 in second period to take 4-1 lead

The Edmonton Oilers evened Game 3 at the start of the second period before the Florida Panthers scored three goals to take a 4-1 lead.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov scored the Panthers' goals in just over six minutes.

Warren Foegele scored for the Oilers at the start of the second.

The Oilers have more shots than Florida – 30 to 18 – but goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has been a wall again, much like in Game 1.

Edmonton will begin the third period on the power play.

Lineup and injury news

Forward Evander Kane is out with an injury and Sam Carrick is a healthy scratch. Corey Perry and Derek Ryan are in the lineup.

Defenceman Darnell Nurse is playing after missing most of Game 2 with an injury.

More to come…