EDMONTON -- The Oilers Community foundation announced on Thursday night that they had finished voiding and refunding customers for the Aug. 7 50/50 draw.

Anyone who is waiting on a refund should see those dollars in their bank account over the coming days.

The Oilers are working with their technology provider to compile the final raffle participant list to make sure it is accurate and up to date.

An updated timeline on draw dates will be provided on Friday morning.