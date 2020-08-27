Advertisement
Oilers say all refunds in 50/50 draw have been issued
A pedestrian walks outside Rogers Place, home of the Edmonton Oilers, in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday March 12, 2020. The federal government has made a move to try to help one of three Canadian markets become a hub city for the National Hockey League's resumption of play. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
EDMONTON -- The Oilers Community foundation announced on Thursday night that they had finished voiding and refunding customers for the Aug. 7 50/50 draw.
Anyone who is waiting on a refund should see those dollars in their bank account over the coming days.
The Oilers are working with their technology provider to compile the final raffle participant list to make sure it is accurate and up to date.
An updated timeline on draw dates will be provided on Friday morning.