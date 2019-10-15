EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers are trying to find Axel, a 10-year-old fan, after he sent the team a letter and a hockey card.

In the letter Axel says he is a fan of Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and asked if Nugent-Hopkins could sign the card and sent it back to him.

The Oilers tweeted out that they want to find Axel so they can get his card back to him safe and sound but the letter didn’t include a return address.