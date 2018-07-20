K-Days kicked off Friday with a parade through downtown Edmonton, and this year, an Edmonton-area Olympian lead the parade.

This year, floats and marching bands started the parade at 108 Street, and headed east along Jasper Avenue. The parade route then turned north on 101 Street, ending at 101 Street and 103 Avenue.

Canadian Olympic figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond was honorary parade marshal. She said K-Days is a big part of her summers, she trains near the Northlands grounds.

“My skating club is really close, and over the years I’ve built a really tight friendship with everyone that I train with, and every single year on the very first day we leave straight from skating and go to K-Days for the night,” Osmond said. “It’s always so much fun, we have such a great time.”

She will be joined by more than 100 Alberta Special Olympians, who will marshal each entry in the parade to mark their organization’s 50th anniversary.

K-Days takes place on the Northlands grounds from July 20 to 29. More details on the event can be found online.

With files from Jonathan Glasgow and Jeremy Thompson