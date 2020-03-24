Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
COVID-19 in Canada: What's closed due to coronavirus concerns
Canadian international and domestic sporting events impacted by COVID-19
Olympic torch relay postponed by Olympic postponement
Canadian IOC member Dick Pound expects Olympic postponement
Memorial Cup, CHL playoffs cancelled because of COVID-19
De Grasse now has chance to be part of Olympic sprint show
'Y'all need to stop': Eugenie Bouchard receives 'dating resumes' in self-isolation
Former Olympic swimming champion van der Burgh has virus
Canada first out of blocks to declare: Our athletes won't go to Tokyo Olympics this year
Blue Jays Shapiro says players, staff have not needed testing for COVID-19
Golf Canada CEO Applebaum asks golfers to stay home during COVID-19 pandemic
Canadian Premier League postpones start of 2020- season due to COVID-19
Without games, NBA players using their platforms in new way
Canadian basketball player fined for leaving team early amid outbreak
Ottawa Senators confirm first NHL player to test positive for COVID-19
NHL's first COVID-19 case underscores the importance of social distancing
NBA shuttering facilities, as more teams face positive tests