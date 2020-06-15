EDMONTON -- A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after an event in Sturgeon County northeast of Redwater.

RCMP took the man into custody just after midnight, after closing an area near Township Road 580 and Range Road 210 earlier in the evening.

Police said a firearms complaint was made in the area.

No one was hurt, RCMP confirmed Tuesday.

The man arrested is not linked to any other offences outside of the Redwater area, police said, but added no more details would be released until formal charges were laid.