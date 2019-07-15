One man is in custody and arrest warrants have been issued for three other suspects after police in Fort McMurray seized a loaded handgun, drugs and cash on Thursday.

James Brian Taylor, 30, was arrested at a traffic stop after police say they raided a pair of apartments in the city's Timberlea area.

Officers seized a .45-caliber handgun with its serial number removed as well as half a kilogram of drugs and nearly $16,000 in cash, according to police.

“Taking a handgun off the street provides an indisputable benefit to public safety. The drug trade is inherently violent and it is the community that pays that toll,” said Insp. Sean Boser with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team.

Three others are being sought for related drug offences.