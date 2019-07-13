One man is facing charges in relation to a shooting outside the Capilano Walmart Saturday evening.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., police received calls of shots being fired in the store’s parking lot at 101 Avenue and 50 Street.

Upon arrival, police found a man in his mid-30s suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, and later said to be in stable condition.

One person, 29-year-old Noah Turcotte, was taken into custody after police found a suspect vehicle nearby. According to offiicals at the scene, there was no additional risk to the public.

Turcotte has been charged with aggravated assault and various firearm-related offences.

Police continue to investigate the incident.