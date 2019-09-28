EDMONTON -- One man is dead after his plane crashed north of Wavy Lake, Alta.

The crash happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. Friday.

RCMP say the pilot was the only occupant on board at the time of the crash.

The pilot took off from Flagstaff Regional Airport, according to an airport official, and dropped off a passenger on a rural road north of Wavy Lake.

The official says the crash happened when the pilot was trying to take off from the rural road to return to the airport.

The man based his aircraft at Flagstaff Regional Airport, and was a farmer in the area, but officials are not releasing his name at this time.

Flagstaff Regional Airport is located between Killam and Sedgewick in central Alberta.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.