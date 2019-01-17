

Police have made several clarifications about a crash that killed one person on Thursday morning.

Initial reports said that a semi had rear-ended a mini-van early Thursday morning when it was stopped at a red light. Police now say the other vehicle was a small SUV, not a mini-van. They also now believe that the SUV was changing lanes from the middle lane to the outside lane when it was hit.

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m on the Yellowhead eastbound at the 149 Street intersection.

Paramedics treated the man in the SUV on scene before he was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries. He died in hospital.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

There were no passengers in the SUV.

The Yellowhead eastbound is closed in the area of 149 Street while police investigate the crash. Drivers are being asked to use other routes.