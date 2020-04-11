One Million Bubbles of hope in Edmonton
Published Saturday, April 11, 2020 5:14PM MDT
One Million Bubbles house in Edmonton.
EDMONTON -- A colourful display outside one Edmonton home is spreading the message of hope.
It’s part of the One Million Bubbles initiative, aimed at bringing hope and joy during these challenging times.
This weekend millions of balloon artists around the globe will display their works.
The artists behind this creation said it took about five hours to blow up the 800 balloons and then to put them in place.