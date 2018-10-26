Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
One taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on Henday
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 3:39PM MDT
One person was taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision on Anthony Henday Drive Friday afternoon.
Police responded to the 97 Street overpass on the eastbound lanes at approximately 1:45 p.m.
EPS said a semi slowed down and was rear-ended by a pickup truck and a car.
The driver of the car, a woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
One lane remained open as the collision was cleared.
EPS said alcohol is not believed to be a factor.