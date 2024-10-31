Only 4 fireworks permits issued for Edmonton Diwali celebrations: officials

Halloween isn't the only celebration happening Thursday night, it's also Diwali.

The Hindu holiday is known as the festival of lights.

While it lasts five days, Thursday is the main night.

It's a time for friends and family to come together, exchange gifts and offer good luck for the upcoming year.

At least 10,000 people are expected at the Bhartiya Cultural Society of Alberta temple in southeast Edmonton to worship, enjoy a meal, and light a candle in front of the goddesses of wealth and new beginnings.

There will also be a fireworks display.

"Diwali is not about, doing fireworks at your place and waking up your neighbours, kids or pets," Arvind Aery of the Bhartiya Cultural Society of Alberta told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday.

"That's why we have fireworks here. Come here, have food. Do pray to the God and enjoy the fireworks here.

"If you want to celebrate Diwali with your neighbours, buy a small gift. There's a lot of Indian stores here. Give them gifts so that they also wait for the rally like we do. Not that they start hating Diwali."

The temple has one of four fireworks permits issued by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services for tonight.

It's illegal to set fireworks off without a permit and could result in a fine of up to $10,000.

The city says there were 54 fireworks complaints during Diwali last year.