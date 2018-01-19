Two local organizations focusing on preventing radicalization in Alberta will receive a multi-million dollar funding boost from the federal government.

Minister Amarjeet Sohi was in Edmonton Friday to announce a cash injection of $4 million.

Sohi made the funding announcement on behalf of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Ralph Goodale.

“Canadians will not be intimidated by a violent act of hate, nor will we allow our diverse and inclusive communities to be divided,” Sohi said in a statement. “Through collaboration between law enforcement, communities and frontline workers, we will implement solutions to provide services to those at-risk in our community so we can help prevent tragedies before they happen.”

The funding will go towards the Edmonton Police Service’s Resiliency Project and The Organization for the Prevention of Violence.

The EPS project will receive $2,266,807 over five years. For this project, EPS is collaborating with the City of Edmonton and the Organization for the Prevention of Violence to discourage individuals from radicalizing to violence.

“The Resiliency Project will allow the community to play a role in preventing people from being influenced by ideologically motivated violence,” EPS Chief Rod Knecht said in a statement. “We are grateful for this federal funding, which will allow us to see this project come to fruition.”

The Organization for the Prevention of Violence received $1,293,763 over three years for their project called Countering Violent Extremism in Alberta. This project is expected to assess and map possible sources of violent extremism in Alberta.