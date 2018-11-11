

Laine Mitchell , CTV Edmonton





Hundreds gathered at the University of Alberta’s Butterdome Sunday morning to pay their respects to Canadians who have sacrificed their lives in battle.

The Butterdome event is Edmonton’s largest Remembrance Day event, with a string of political guests as well as veterans attending.

“It’s our duty as Canadian citizens to remember them, to celebrate their legacy and to honour their principles they died for by doing whatever we can to create a nation they would be proud to know,” said Lieutenant Governor of Alberta Lois Mitchell.

This year’s services also recognized the 100th anniversary of the signing of the First World War Armistice, which ended the war.

650,000 Canadians served in that war, with one in 10 never coming home to their families.

The last Canadian veteran who served in the First World War died in 2010.