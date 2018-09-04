With kids going back to school and the weather getting a little colder, the City of Edmonton has closed all but one of its outdoor pools.

The Fred Broadstock, Oliver, Mill Creek and Borden Park outdoor pools closed for the season on Tuesday, but the Queen Elizabeth pool will remain open until September 23.

All outdoor pools have closed for the season except Queen Elizabeth which will remain open until Sept 23, 2018. Thanks for making the 2018 season a swimming success! #Yeg #PoolsRule pic.twitter.com/pZoDqELW92 — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) September 4, 2018

The new pool at Borden Park made a splash after it opened its doors in July. It was Canada’s first public, man-made natural swimming pool.

Admission to all outdoor pools was free this year.