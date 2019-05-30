

The Alberta Crown Prosecution Service has announced that they’ll be seeking an out-of-province prosecutor to advise police on matters arising during the investigation into irregularities in the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership election.

“Going forward, an independent extra-provincial prosecutor will be responsible for providing advice to the police at their request. Prosecutors do not oversee investigations,” Sarah Langley, acting head of the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service wrote in a written statement.

“As before, the RCMP continue to investigate this matter independently, both of government and the prosecution service.”

The Alberta NDP has repeatedly called for outside oversight into the investigation.

