Parade and thank you for front line health care workers in Edmonton
Published Sunday, May 31, 2020 4:51PM MDT
Eritrean Canadians gathered on Sunday to thank front line health care workers.
EDMONTON -- Dozens of people gathered outside the Royal Alexandra Hospital on Sunday in support of front line healthcare workers.
Members of the Eritrean Canadian community held signs of support for the workers.
A bouquet of flowers was also presented at the hospital entrance.
A car parade was also held, with many vehicles draped with Canadian and Eritrean flags.
As of 2016 there were an estimated 25,000 Canadians of Eritrean descent.