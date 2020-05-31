EDMONTON -- Dozens of people gathered outside the Royal Alexandra Hospital on Sunday in support of front line healthcare workers.

Members of the Eritrean Canadian community held signs of support for the workers.

A bouquet of flowers was also presented at the hospital entrance.

A car parade was also held, with many vehicles draped with Canadian and Eritrean flags.

As of 2016 there were an estimated 25,000 Canadians of Eritrean descent.