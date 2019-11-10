EDMONTON-- A seasonal parking ban will be in effect Sunday at 11 p.m. after the Edmonton area received a hefty dump of snow over the weekend.

The system blanketed the city with approximately 15 cm of snow, according to a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

The storm also created havoc on roads around the city, with EPS receiving more than 170 reports of collisions.

The ban will be lifted when work on all major roads and residential bus routes is finished.

Vehicles parked in areas with a seasonal parking ban sign could be fined or towed.

The city is also reminding Edmontonians the ban remains in effect until it’s declared over, and to not park on a plowed bus route until the ban is lifted.

A minimum eight-hour notice is given prior to a seasonal parking ban.

Seasonal parking bans are declared during large snowfalls between Nov. 5 and March 15.

Since Friday, the city has deployed approximately 100 plows to clear roads.

