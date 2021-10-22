Parkland County man dies in motorcycle crash

On Oct. 21, 2021, a motorcyclist was killed attempting to turn left at Highway 60 and Township Road 511 in Parkland County. On Oct. 21, 2021, a motorcyclist was killed attempting to turn left at Highway 60 and Township Road 511 in Parkland County.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener