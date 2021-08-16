EDMONTON -- Fire crews fully contained the wildfire west of Edmonton in Parkland County that first started Friday evening.

County officials say the fire west of Horen, Alta., is 100 per cent contained as of Monday morning and that crews are continuing to monitor the perimeter of the fire.

“With a bit of rain arriving last night and excellent work from our fire crews on scene, the wildfire is still active now 100% contained,” Parkland County said. “Crews will continue attacking the fire today from the fire perimeter inwards.”

Motorists are being asked to continue avoiding Township Road 522 from Highway 759 and Highway 22 as crews continue to work in the area. Speed limits along Township 522, between Range Roads 63 and 65, have also been reduced in the area due to smoke and workers present.

On Saturday and Sunday crews were working on installing dozer guards around the perimeter of the fire to contain it.