Pedestrian killed in southeast Edmonton crosswalk

A 71-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and killed while using a southeast Edmonton marked crosswalk Tuesday morning, police say.

The pedestrian was walking west across 17 Street at 19 Avenue when he was hit by a northbound Ford F-350 truck around 6:30 a.m.

He died at the scene.

The 57-year-old truck driver stayed at the scene. He was not hurt.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived, a dark-coloured truck was parked in the middle of the roadway, near what appeared to be a body covered by a tarp. Debris was scattered on the street.

The intersection was closed for several hours while Edmonton Police Service's major collisions team investigated.

No charges were announced Tuesday.