A pedestrian, who suffered life threatening injuries after being hit by an LRT train, has died.



The EPS Major Collisions Unit closed 82 Street, between 112 and 114 Avenues, for a few hours as they investigated the incident. The area has since re-opened to traffic.



The injured male was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital, where he died.



Police say they do not believe anything criminal happened.