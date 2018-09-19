Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Pedestrian struck by LRT train dies at hospital
CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 8:54PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 19, 2018 11:22PM MDT
A pedestrian, who suffered life threatening injuries after being hit by an LRT train, has died.
The EPS Major Collisions Unit closed 82 Street, between 112 and 114 Avenues, for a few hours as they investigated the incident. The area has since re-opened to traffic.
The injured male was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital, where he died.
Police say they do not believe anything criminal happened.